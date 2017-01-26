Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a single-vehicle crash on Garr Road approximately 2 miles north of Grambling, La. at about 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday.
The preliminary investigation revealed a 2005 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, driven by 50-year-old Jeffery Harvey of Ruston, LA, was traveling west on Garr Road.
For unknown reasons, the motorcycle traveled off the left side of the road and struck several small trees. Harvey, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene by the Lincoln Parish Coroner’s Office.
Routine toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.