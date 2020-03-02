UPDATE:
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Coroner's office has released the name of a Shreveport man killed Saturday as he sat on a motorcycle on the shoulder of Interstate 20 not far from the Texas border.
Dewayne Edward Caldwell, 52, died on the eastbound side of the highway at Mile Marker 2 just after 3:40 p.m., minutes after he and the motorcycle were struck by a passing vehicle.
ORIGINAL STORY:
GREENWOOD, La. - Interstate 20 Eastbound is re-open after an accident near mile marker 2.
All lanes are now open I-20 East at Mile Marker 2 (Louisiana Welcome Center). Congestion is approximately 3 miles in length.— Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) March 1, 2020
In a press release the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office says just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday "Two men had pulled their motorcycles side by side on the shoulder of the road when an 18-wheeler hauling a wide load hit the motorcycle closest to the interstate."
The press release continues saying the driver of the motorcycle was killed while the driver of the second motorcycle was knocked over but was not injured.
The driver of the 18-wheeler did pull over at the rest area, according to the press release.
I-20 East remains closed at Mile Marker 2 (past LA Welcome Center). Congestion has reached approximately 5 miles in length. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.— Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) February 29, 2020
At one point congestion was approximately 5 miles in length.