ROBELINE, La. - If you were traveling or live on state Highway 6 West in Natchitoches Parish around lunch time today and saw a motorcyclist with his dog running from the police at a high rate of speed, here's what happened at the end: The man was arrested and his dog is fine.
The chase started just before noon as Sabine sheriff's deputies pursued the motorcyclist out of their parish into Natchitoches Parish, where NPSO deputies joined in. The route took the deputies east through Robeline, Hagewood then the Interstate 49 corridor near Parc Natchitoches.
The motorcyclist, with his 10-pound dog onboard, turned west at speeds near 100 mph. He went back through Hagewood and Robeline and was stopped shortly after re-entering Sabine Parish.
The motorcyclist is from Florida. Sabine deputies took him into custody without incident.
Robeline police and state troopers assisted with the chase.
And for those concerned about the dog's well-being, it is fine. It was placed with the Sabine Humane Society for safekeeping until the owner is released.