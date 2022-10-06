BOSSIER CITY, La. -- If your commute takes you over all the bumps along Interstate 20 in this city, you're going to have to wait until at least the middle of next year to see any road construction work to fix it.
Louisiana DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson says they hope to award a contract for the estimated $75 million project in the second quarter of 2023.
Work was supposed to already be underway. But the job is being rebid because the lowest proposal that came in last December was still over budget.
"Hopefully the numbers will come back within more reason for what we can manage. The reality is when a project comes in 8 to 10 percent above the estimate, it impacts other projects. And the larger the project, the greater the impact," Wilson says.
He says the state may change methods for the project for the next round of bids.
"We might change some of the materials that are allowed, we might change the construction time that you have. The market changes constantly in terms of the price of oil that impacts asphalt or the availability of types of materials that you use in concrete," he explained.
Wilson says that should result in lower bid prices. But he can't guarantee a better outcome.
A nearly four-mile stretch from Hamilton Road to Industrial is supposed to be redone.
At a speech before the Rotary Club of Bossier City, Wilson also gave an update on replacing the Jimmie Davis Bridge. He says the state will seek bids for that estimated $150 million project later this year.
The state will build a new four-lane bridge with a median over the Red River, connecting south Bossier City with Shreveport.
Wilson says the current bridge will be converted into a linear park, with the state partnering with local governments for maintenance and operation.