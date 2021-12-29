BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Ongoing construction of the new Interstate 20 and Interstate 220 interchange at Barksdale Air Force Base will lead to intermittent lane closures and or rolling road blocks next week.
The travel interruption in the eastbound and westbound lanes will last about three months.
Additionally, the following lanes or ramps will be closed during the same timeframe:
- Tuesday to Jan. 7, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly -- I-220 eastbound to I-20 eastbound ramp closes nightly.
- From 7 p.m. Jan. 7 to 5 a.m. Jan. 10 -- I-220 eastbound inside lane from U.S. Highway 80 to I-20 will be closed. The U.S. 80 on-ramp to I-220 eastbound will also be closed.
Detour signage will be in place.
The work will be done weather permitting.