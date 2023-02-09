SHREVEPORT, La. - On Thursday, Mount Canaan Baptist Church hosted a college fair for high school students interested in getting their degree at a historically Black college/university (HBCU).
Many universities such as Grambling State University, Southern University Shreveport as well as Alabama State University and Wiley College were in attendance to share what they have to offer.
"[Students from local high schools] got a chance to see all of the opportunities that exist not only in Louisiana but in states like Alabama and got to learn about HBCUs near and far," Ansheeon Henderson, representative at ASU, said.
The students got a chance to interact and even receive scholarships on the spot from the HBCU representatives that came prepared to help them make their life changing decision.
"Participating in this event, we have accepted almost over 200 students. We provided on-site acceptance as well as scholarships. Many of our students today walked away with $2,500 scholarships," Tanreka Smith, director of enrollment management for Wiley College, said.