MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas -- The city of Mount Pleasant, Texas, is morning the loss of fire Capt. Robby Bragg
Bragg, considered a "valued member" of the city's Fire Department for 28 years, died Thursday night from injuries sustained in an accident while visiting friends in the Tyler, Texas, area, the city said Friday in a news release.
"Capt. Bragg was dedicated to serving and protecting the community and equally dedicated to the colleagues he led and worked beside with a big heart, incredible skill and expertise, and always, great courage," the release states.
In 2006, Bragg was given the Life Saving Award for rescuing a citizen from a burning structure.
“There are no words that can describe the impact of his loss upon our department, and in our community,” said Fire Chief Larry McRae.