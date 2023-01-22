MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas – The Mount Pleasant Texas Police Department executed a search warrant on Friday and seized narcotics, money and firearms.
The search warrant occurred in the 1500 block of South O’Tyson Avenue in Mount Pleasant, Texas, where over five pounds of marijuana, six firearms and a large amount of money were seized.
Following the investigation, two suspects were arrested and booked into the Titus County jail on drug-related charges.
Assisting with the narcotics warrant execution were the Mount Pleasant Police Department’s Narcotics Division, SWAT Team and Criminal Investigation Division.