SHREVEPORT, La. -- The feature film, "The Vanishings at Caddo Lake," produced by M. Night Shyamalan, is filming in and around Caddo Lake. Having already cast all speaking roles and most background roles, they are now looking for period-specific vehicles.
The casting team is interested in those who are able to provide cars, trucks, motorcycles, etc. made between 1998-2004 for specific scenes in the film. The pay for such vehicles will be $50 per vehicle, per shoot day.
"The Vanishings at Caddo Lake" will be the second feature film from directors Celine Held and Logan George of ELO FILMS (elofilms.com). Their films have been screened at international festivals such as Cannes Film Festival, Sundance Film Festival, Venice Film Festival, and many more.
All vehicle submissions can be done virtually by visiting tinyurl.com/caddovehicles and filling out the application.