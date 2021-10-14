SHREVEPORT, La. - Sections of Ellerbe Road and state Highway 169 will be closed intermittently due to movie productions in the coming days, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office.
Ellerbe Road between Lakeside Subdivision and Robinson Road will be closed off and on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The 11900 block to 12100 block of Ellerbe Road located in southeast Caddo Parish will be affected.
Highway 169 at Twelve Mile Bayou between Interstate 49 and state Highway 1 will also be closed Thursday intermittently from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 1 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. on Saturday; and again from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday.
Drivers are urged to be mindful of deputies and crew in the area.
The movies that are being shot are "The Vanishings at Caddo Lake" and "Man in a White Van."