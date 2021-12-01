SHREVEPORT, La. – There will be no new liquor stores in the city of Shreveport for the next six months.
The Shreveport Metropolitan Planning Commission Wednesday afternoon agreed – at the recommendation of the Shreveport City Council -- to a moratorium on issuing new occupational licenses and certificates of occupancy for liquor stores or retail sales. Council members Tabatha Taylor and John Nickelson authored the moratorium resolution adopted by the MPC because of concerns of the number of liquor stores in minority neighborhoods.
But never fear, there are plenty of stores that will be open through the interim, including the holiday season.
Executive Director Alan Clark said there are 55 liquor stores in the city of Shreveport. The numbers are broken down by district as follows:
- District A – 9
- District B – 8
- District C – 10
- District D – 7
- District E- 8
- District F – 8
- District G – 5
That shows that despite the worry of an overabundance of liquor stores in Black or low-income neighborhoods, they are “pretty well evenly distributed throughout the city,” Clark said.
Still, even though the numbers look good on paper it’s the stores’ location within the district that may shed a different light, he added.
Furthermore, Clark said it’s past time to revisit the city’s liquor ordinances anyway. He called Shreveport’s the “most archaic” in the state.
Clark pointed out the separation requirement whereby a difference entrance has to be provided if a grocery store wants to sell hard liquor. “No other city in the state has that,” Clark said.
Clark said everything related to liquor stores will be studied by the staff during the moratorium.
Some MPC members asked if a study could be done without a moratorium. Clark felt the MPC would run the risk of approving a store that would then be in conflict with any new ordinances that are put in place, should that be the route the City Council ultimately takes. Because as Clark explained, the MPC will turn over the results of its study to the council for final review and approval.
Clark also noted the MPC put a moratorium on payday loan institutions while laws regarding those were reviewed, too.