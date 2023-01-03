SHREVEPORT, La. -- A request to rezone property in the Lakeside neighborhood for a mixed income housing development will be considered Wednesday by the Shreveport Metropolitan Planning Commission, board Chairman Bill Robertson said Tuesday in a news release.
Beechwood Residential, a Baton Rouge development firm, wants to build 60 one-, two- and three-bedroom units on an 8-acre site that formerly housed the Notre Dame High School. President and CEO Wendy Green Daniels has told MPC staff Beechwood needs to rezone the property from single-family to multi-family residential in order to get $16 million in federal and state grants to finance the project, Robertson said.
The proposal was introduced at the MPC's December meeting but deferred at Daniels' request.
Daniels has told the MPC staff ownership of the Notre Dame property has transferred from the former owner of the Catholic Diocese of Shreveport to Collis Temple Jr. of Baton Rouge. Temple is a former LSU basketball star, Baton Rouge businessman and LSU Board of Supervisors member, Robertson said.
The MPC meeting is at 3 p.m. in Government Plaza.