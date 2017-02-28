The man who shot and killed a vandal outside his home over the weekend was arrested because the vandal was running away and did not pose a threat, the police chief said Tuesday.
Cody Carl Parker, 34, was arrested Sunday night on a charge of second-degree murder. He is held in the DeSoto Parish jail under $250,000 bond.
James Hewitt, 50, of Mansfield, was shot in the back with a .22-caliber rifle as he ran from Parker's home on Canary Lane, Mansfield Police Chief Gary Hobbs said. Hewitt was found lying in the street about a block away.
Hobbs said Parker apparently heard the sound of his vehicle's headlights being knocked out. He picked up a rifle, stepped onto the porch of his home and shot a man who was running from the yard. There was no hesitation to open fire nor any command to stop, Hobbs said.
Hewitt "was not posing a threat whatsoever," Hobbs said of why the stand-your-ground law did not apply in this case. "To justify using (deadly force), he would have to be in imminent danger. He was not in the slightest."
Parker had been the victim of two or three other vandalisms at his home in the past couple of years, Hobbs said.
Detectives are trying to determine if the two men knew each other. Hewitt had no criminal record.
The DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office is taking the lead on the investigation because of a conflict with the MPD investigator and Parker; they are cousins.