SHREVEPORT, La - Shreveport Mudbugs Hockey was set to return December 4 to George's Pond, but positive COVID tests on the Amarillo Bulls team is preventing that. The first home game for the Mudbugs is now scheduled for December 11.
Meanwhile, locals can still visit the ice this weekend at the Hirsch Memorial Coliseum and participate in public ice skating. The venue will be open for skating Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The cost is $10 if you bring your own skates, and $14 if you need to rent a pair.