BOSSIER CITY, La -- Mudbugs Hockey General Manager Scott Muscutt took a shot at helping build a team that's off the ice -- the Bossier City Police Department.
Muscutt gave a seminar on leadership and team building to the department's supervisors. He was invited by the BCPD's substitute police chief, Chris Estess, who says he had heard Muscutt give two other such programs.
"He's undoubtedly built championship teams. And we want this organization to be the best it possibly can be," Estess said.
During a break from his high-energy delivery, Muscutt described his message this way.
"What we all need is for someone to be able recognize how we benefit the team. And we embrace those benefits," Muscutt said. "And if we do that enough, pretty soon what we have is a whole bunch of greatness, which makes great teams, which makes great culture, which gets great decisions, which gets great results."
Estess says that in his nearly two and a half decades with the BCPD, they had never had any leadership training -- other than watching their own leadership.
"This is certainly an area that I felt that we needed to address and give the people the tools that they need to be successful whenever it comes to recognizing their officers -- their strengths, their weaknesses -- in building the mission of the Bossier City Police Department in moving us forward," Estess said.
Muscutt said it's the first time he's ever lectured police. He was happy to do so in the town where he resides.
"Now more than ever we need our police department to help us all through some really trying times when people's choices aren't always the best," Muscutt said. "And I know that it's a long, hard thankless job. And if this can help them be appreciated a little bit more, and maybe even appreciate each other a little bit more, then it's worth every second."