BATON ROUGE, La. - Kim Mulkey arrived in Baton Rouge Monday after accepting the LSU women's basketball head coaching position.
Mulkey will be introduced at a press conference at 5 p.m. in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Fans have been invited to attend.
"Kim Mulkey is a champion and a Hall of Famer, and we are thrilled to welcome her home," said LSU Athletics Director Scott Woodward. "Her accomplishments are unprecedented, her passion is unrivaled, and her commitment to winning in all aspects of life – in the classroom, on the court, and in the community – is unparalleled. We look forward to working with her as she instills that championship culture at LSU."
Mulkey grew up in Tickfaw and attended Louisiana Tech where she was later an assistant coach. Mulkey is currently the head coach at Baylor. She has coached Baylor to three national titles and won championships as both a player and coach at Louisiana Tech.