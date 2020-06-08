NATCHITOCHES, La. -- The quick actions of local and surrounding law enforcement agencies Monday morning led to the capture of an escaped Natchitoches Parish Detention Center inmate who carjacked a vehicle to aid in his escape, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Corrections officers discovered around 5:39 a.m. that 42-year-old Johnny Martin had escaped from the facility by breeching a fence in his work area, according to Maj. Roger Henson.
Soon after, Natchitoches police responded to a carjacking on the parking lot of a business near the detention center. Video surveillance cameras identified Martin as the carjacking suspect.
Sheriff's deputies, corrections officers, city police and surrounding agencies began a search for Martin, a state inmate serving a 20-year sentence for forcible rape and second-degree kidnapping. He was scheduled for release in 2023 and served as a trustee in the corrections facility.
Because of Martin's ties to Ferriday, Rapides and Concordia parishes, law enforcement agencies in those parishes were alerted to Martin's escape. Shortly after 8:15 a.m., Rapides Parish law enforcement agencies captured Martin in the Pineville area after a brief pursuit. No one was injured.
Johnny Martin was booked into the Rapides Parish Jail then transferred back to Natchitoches Parish to face additional felony charges of simple escape and carjacking.
The sheriff's office expressed appreciation to the Natchitoches Police Department, Pineville Police Department, Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office, Alexandria Police Department, Louisiana State Police and U.S. Marshal's Office for their assistance and quick apprehension of Martin.