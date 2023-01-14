SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man and a woman after a multi parish pursuit, said Sheriff Steve Prator.
Just before 4:30 a.m., Caddo deputies were notified of a vehicle pursuit entering Caddo Parish from DeSoto Parish on Interstate 49 North. The pursuit involved two people and a dog on a stolen motorcycle. Caddo deputies did not engage with the pursuit for safety reasons.
Updated information led Caddo deputies to a business in the 3700 block of Jewella Avenue, where the female was spotted getting off the motorcycle with the dog. She could not be located at that time.
Around 6 a.m., Shreveport Police located a vehicular crash at Mansfield Road and Hoyte Drive. The stolen motorcycle and a pickup truck were involved, but the driver of the motorcycle ran from the scene, and a search began.
At 6:01 a.m., Caddo K9 Corporal Marc Herring located the driver, Brandon Smith, 35, behind a business in the 9100 block of Mansfield Road. Smith surrendered and was taken into custody. He was in possession of a concealed firearm.
Deputies went back to the location where the female was dropped off. At 7:02 a.m., Caddo Corporal Keith Morgan found her in a dumpster with her motorcycle helmet and dog. Jodie Anderson, 42, was taken into custody.
No one was injured in the crash and the dog was picked up by Caddo Parish Animal Control.
Anderson, of the 4000 block of Noyes Drive in Shreveport, was arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a legend drug, and resisting an officer.
Smith, of Stonewall, was arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for aggravated flight from an officer, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and warrants out of DeSoto Parish and Texas.