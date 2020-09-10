MINDEN, La. — There were no life-threatening injuries associated with a major multi-vehicle crash in a construction zone on Interstate 20 westbound in Minden, according to Police Chief Steve Cropper.
The accident involved a pair of vehicles and two big rigs.
“Westbound traffic slowed due to the construction area. As a result, a logging truck that was not loaded slowed to almost complete stop. A Jeep that was stopped behind the logging truck was rear ended by a Ford Escape causing the Jeep to enter into the median, the Escape then veered to the right off the interstate. A tanker truck then rear ended the logging truck,” Cropper said.
The driver of the Ford Escape was cited for careless operation.
The two occupants of the Jeep and driver of tanker truck were taken to Minden Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the logging truck was not injured,” he said.