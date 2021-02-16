MANY, La. - Several major highways in Sabine Parish have been closed in the past half-hour because of multi-vehicle crashes. The Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office said the roadways will be closed for several hours.
Affected are:
- Highway 6 at Airport Road
- Highway 191 south of Lanan Bridge
- Highway 175 at Highway 1216
- Highway 174 east of Mitchell Community
"We have asked you stay off the roadways unless absolutely necessary. This is the result of lack of cooperation and the lack of experience in driving in these conditions," the sheriff's office states.
In neighboring Natchitoches Parish, deputies are working several calls for service involving vehicles traveling off the road while on Highway 117 and Highway 494 south of Natchitoches.
Roads throughout the parish are in poor icy conditions causing travel difficulties and the risk of public safety. The sun may be shining, however, temperatures remain well below freezing all over the parish. Temperatures will remain below freezing into the night and are expecting to worsen with the next storm overnight.