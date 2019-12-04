BOSSIER CITY, La. - Drivers beware. The nightmare that Airline Drive traffic can be will only get worse this weekend as a railroad crossing there and several others in Bossier City will be closed for track maintenance.
Closures start Friday and will last until late Monday. Five road crossings are involved.
First, the crossing at Highway 527 and U.S. Highway 71, also known as Barksdale Boulevard, will be closed from Friday at 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. State Highway 154 at Barksdale Boulevard will be closed Saturday at 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. The intersection of Airline and Barksdale Boulevard is one of the busiest areas of the five that will be shut down. That will happen Saturday from 7 a.m. until Sunday at 5 p.m.
Then, the intersection of Sligo Road and Barksdale Boulevard will be closed Saturday at 7 p.m. It’ll reopen Sunday at 5 p.m. On Monday, state Highway 157 at Barksdale Boulevard will be closed from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Erin Buchanan, Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development spokeswoman, said drivers should start planning ahead.
If you drive over the tracks by Airline Drive and Barksdale Boulevard, Buchanan has this advice: "You can always take Old Minden Road to get where you need to go. Benton Road also takes you north bound and south bound. So, the most important thing is for motorists to be aware that this work is going to be occurring, and this work requires the complete closure of the road way."
Buchanan said if any of the closings last longer than scheduled they will make sure to let drivers know.
KTBS called and emailed a spokesperson for KCS to find out what type of work will be done. So far, there's been no response.