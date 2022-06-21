SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man found guilty of aggravated flight from an officer in December after having been convicted of numerous other felonies since 2008 was sentenced Monday to natural life in prison.
Tobias Williams, 33, was sentenced to life in prison without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence by District Judge Chris Victory. Prior to sentencing, prosecutors filed a fourth felony multiple offender bill of information noting Williams’s extensive criminal history, including several convictions for aggravated felony offenses.
Williams’s first felony conviction was in 2008 for illegal possession of stolen things. In 2010, he was arrested for two additional felonies -- aggravated battery and illegal possession of stolen firearms -- to which he pleaded guilty in 2016. Two years later, he was arrested for aggravated fight from an officer, for which a jury unanimously found him guilty as charged on Dec. 14.
A five-year period had not elapsed between the expiration of the maximum sentence on each of the previous felony convictions and the commission of each subsequent felony conviction. During the sentencing hearing, Victory noted it was clear Williams had not acknowledged the serious nature of his actions and thus continued to commit felony offenses.