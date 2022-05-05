RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Multiple injuries have been reported from a confirmed tornado at the Whispering Pines RV Park in Rusk County, according to Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez.
It is currently unknown as exactly how many people are injured or what the extent of those injuries are. The RV Park is located north of Mount Enterprise. RVs have been tipped over along with a cabin.
Damage was also reported in Dirgin. Debris and trees are down throughout the county and residents are asked to stay off the roads, if able