MINDEN, La. -- At least four people have been shot at a gathering Sunday night at a Minden park.
At least one of the injured was flown to Ochsner LSU Health hospital in Shreveport. The extent of that person's injuries was not immediately known.
The shooting happened at Ewell Park Recreation Center in the 800 block of Harris Street.
Police Chief Jared McIver said they are still trying to sort out the details of what happened. He said the shots were fired during some type of gathering that was taking place at the park.
Minden police are investigating. Webster Parish sheriff's detectives and patrol deputies are assisting with crowd control at the scene and at Minden Medical Center, where the injured were taken for treatment.
