MANSFIELD, La. -- The search continues for a DeSoto Parish man who's been missing for weeks.
Tommy Wayne Brown, 63, of Frierson was reported missing in late September.
DeSoto Parish sheriff's deputies have searched the Frierson area on multiple occasions -- the last search was on Monday -- but have found no signs of Brown. The searches have included horses and dogs, Sheriff Jayson Richardson said.
Brown's wife, Judy, also has issued a plea to hunters and fishermen to keep an eye out for her husband near the Wallace Lake Road area. Judy Brown said he suffers from confusion and the early stages of dementia.
It's also possible he could be in the Shreveport area.
DeSoto sheriff's detectives have obtained warrants to check Tommy Brown's cell phone and bank records for any activity to aid in their investigation.
Judy Brown is offering a reward for information leading to her husband's whereabouts.
Anyone with information on Brown, or who have seen him recently, or know of his potential whereabouts, is asked to contact sheriff's investigators at (318) 872-3956.