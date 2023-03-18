SHREVEPORT, La. - Multiple shots were fired all around Shreveport last night and early this morning that left three victims wounded, one currently under life-threatening conditions.
Around 11:07 p.m. on Friday, Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting at the 3000 block of Colquitt Road where officers found a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
SDP says the victim was visiting his girlfriend when he came into contact with her ex-boyfriend. Suspect shot the victim on the buttocks and fled.
The victim was transported to Ochsner LSU and is currently sustaining life-threatening injuries.
At 11:52 p.m., another shooting was reported on the 1600 block of Oakdale where the male victim was walking in the area when he was shot in the leg by an unknown source.
The victim was also transported to Ochsner LSU and is sustaining non-life threatening injuries.
Early Saturday morning at 2:58 a.m., SPD responded to a third shooting that happened on the 1900 block of Patzman Street.
SPD says the female victim was walking in her apartment complex when she said a dark vehicle approach her. She started running and was shot in the leg.
The vehicle fled from the scene. There are no suspects at this time.
The victim was transported to a local hospital and is sustaining non-life threatening injuries.
Investigation is currently ongoing for all three incidents.