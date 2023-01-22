SHREVEPORT, La. - Around 2 p.m. on Sunday, Shreveport Police Department and Shreveport Fire Department responded to a drive-by shooting that happened on Sugar Street near Martin Luther King Dr.
Multiple victims have been reported, including a three year old child. Up to 8 victims have been suspected to be involved. There is no confirmation yet as to how many victims total have been injured.
Over 14 fire department medics and 10 police units were called to the scene. SPD are still currently investigating.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.