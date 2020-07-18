SHREVEPORT, La - Multiple officers on the scene of a shooting in Shreveport's Queensborough neightborhood.
Police got the call just after 9:30 Saturday night to the 3200 block of Jackson Street.
Details are limited right now but Shreveport Police Department's Sgt. Angie Willhite tells KTBS that three men have been shot. One was shot in the ankle, one in the shoulder, and one in the leg.
Wilhite says one 911 caller told officers it looked like a drive-by but investigators have yet to confirm that information.
Two of the gunshot vicitms were taken to Ochsner LSU Health in a private car. The third is being transfered to Ochsner LSU Health from Willis Knighton Health. All injuries appear to be non-life threatening.
Police are still clearing the scene and talking to witnesses.
Stay with KTBS 3 as more information becomes available.