LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The CDC said from January 1 to February 25, 2017, 37 states and D.C. reported mumps infections in more than 1,000 people. In 2016, the CDC reported well over 5,000 cases of an illness that is said to be uncommon, but the numbers continue to grow.
According to the Arkansas Department of Health, the agency is investigating 2,878 cases of mumps. Mumps is a viral illness that is transmitted by direct contact with sneezing or saliva from an infected person. It is best known for painful, swollen glands that appear as puffy cheeks and swollen jaw. Other symptoms include fever, headache, muscles aches, tiredness, and loss of appetite.
Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 23 students at Cedar Hill High School have been diagnosed with mumps, but The Dallas Morning News said that number has since grown to 30. Officials said there are also nine other unrelated mumps cases in Mesquite and Dallas.
Though students have had two previous doses of the mumps vaccine, the health department is urging all students and staff to receive an additional third booster dose of the Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine. ADH said throughout the outbreak in Arkansas, 90% to 95% of school-aged children and 30% to 40% of adults involved in the outbreak have been fully immunized, but the vaccine is not perfect. Two doses of the mmr shot are about 88% effective at preventing the mumps. That means if you have 100 people who are fully vaccinated, 88 of them will be fully protected. The remaining 12 will still be vulnerable to mumps. If it were not for the vaccine, however, we would be seeing many, many more cases of the mumps.
There is no treatment, and symptoms usually resolve themselves within a few weeks. Mumps is usually a mild disease in children, but adults may have more serious disease with complications.
It can take 12 to 25 days for symptoms to appear which includes painful and swollen glands. During that time you should avoid prolonged, close contact with other people until at least five days after symptoms begin, because you are contagious during this time.
Some easy things to do to prevent the spreading of mumps: disinfect frequently touched surfaces often, cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze, don't share drinks or eating utensils, and wash your hands.