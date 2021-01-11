LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A man has been charged after one person was found dead in a burned Arkansas home over the weekend, authorities reported.
The Newton County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that emergency crews were called Saturday to a house fire west of Fallsville. Firefighters found a male body inside the home. The deceased male is believed to be the homeowner but had not been positively identified Monday.
Authorities developed Charles Vernon Stepp, 69, and Steven Stepp, 34, as suspects. The two were taken into custody Sunday evening in Clarksville.
The younger Stepp was charged with first-degree murder, arson and aggravated robbery. The sheriff's office said it was interviewing the elder Stepp to determine whether he'll be charged.
The sheriff's office said in the release that it was "very concerned" about two children who may have been at the home when the killing happened. The children's location was unknown but investigators were "actively following leads."
An investigation is ongoing.