MANSFIELD, La. -- Two people are dead and another is hospitalized in a murder-suicide in Mansfield, police said.
Mansfield police Assistant Police Chief Billy Locke said a double shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday at an apartment in the 900 block of Johnson Street in Mansfield, where several people had gathered.
Some sort of disagreement surfaced and shots were fired, Sheriff Jayson Richardson said.
Eddie Ray Jones Jr., 50, shot his wife, Yaschica Jones, 46, and Rondetrich Simpson, 26, then left the scene. Yaschica Jones and Simpson were taken to DeSoto Regional Health System, where Jones was pronounced dead. Simpson was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital in Shreveport for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds.
Eddie Jones went to a house on Maplewood in Mansfield, where he shot himself, Richardson said.
Investigators are still trying to determine exactly what prompted Eddie Jones to shoot his wife and Simpson. Simpson's relationship to the couple is unknown.
Mansfield police and the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating.