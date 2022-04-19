SHREVEPORT, La. -- The victim in a murder-suicide last week had not only returned to the boyfriend who wound up killing her, she was planning a trip with him the next day. That's even after Angie Anders filed for a protective order against William "Jeff" Cherry last summer.
A close friend of Anders, Michael Malpass, says she came by his house just hours before she was killed. She told him about the trip she was taking with Cherry the next day.
"She said they were going to go to Six Flags and to see his father. And so I said alright, let me know if you need me to watch your dog. And that was the last time I talked to her," Malpass said.
Things took a tragic turn. Malpass says he talked to SPD detectives. They believe Anders had gathered up some of her belongings from Cherry's home on Atkins Avenue, and was in her car to leave him again.
"Then he shot her," Malpass says.
Police say Cherry then went upstairs into his house and took his own life.
Malpass says Anders had told him previously that she had heated arguments with Cherry -- though nothing physical, as far as he knew. Malpass says other times, the couple got along great.
Malpass says he had a creepy feeling about Cherry when they talked. And he noted how Cherry clung to Anders at social gatherings.
"I think the whole thing with Jeff is that old saying, 'If I can't have you, nobody will.' Jeff, from what I felt, hated to be alone. He had to have a companion. Even if that relationship was not good," Malpass said.
KTBS 3 News learned that Cherry served less than two years of a five-year prison sentence for a similar attack in 1995. That's when he shot a fiance in Shreveport, Sara Kamperman, who survived.
Though he was charged with attempted murder in that case, Cherry was convicted on a lesser charge of aggravated battery by Judge Leon Emanuel. The case was later dropped as Cherry fought for a new trial on appeal.
Anders cited that case when she got a protective order against Cherry last July. She said that Cherry was "homicidal and suicidal."
"I'm scared he's going to kill me," she wrote in the order.
Malpass says Anders was in great spirits recently, having started a new job as a wellness coach for a social media company. She formerly owned a martial arts studio.