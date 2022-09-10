TEXARKANA, Texas – A capital murder suspect refusing extradition to Arkansas allegedly assaults a Bowie County Texas correctional officer while in custody.
Vance Allen Brown, 29, of Texarkana was arrested on Sept. 1 for a charge of assaulting a public servant, said Bowie County Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
Brown has been in custody since Aug. 15 at the Bi-State Justice Center in Texarkana, Texas.
McCarver said, “The alleged offense was captured on in-house video,” which occurred Aug. 27.
Brown allegedly struck the guard “several times in the face with his fists,” said McCarver, while afterwards other officers subdued Brown.
The officer who was victim to the assault sustained minor injuries.
Brown is wanted in Arkansas on a capital murder warrant issued by the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department for a shooting in the College Hill neighborhood Aug. 15.
Cpl. Kelly Pilgreen, public information officer for TAPD, said details of the shooting will not be released until investigators have interviewed Brown once in Arkansas custody.
TAPD has had to request an extradition warrant from Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson because Brown has refused extradition to the state.
Pilgreen said now Brown must answer to the assault charge in Texas prior to being released to Arkansas.