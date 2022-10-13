SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man charged with second-degree murder in connection with a 2020 shooting death pleaded guilty to the slaying Thursday just as his jury was being selected.
Traveon Rushaun Cannon, 22, will return to District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr.'s court Dec. 28, when he will be sentenced to a statutory mandatory life term in prison.
On Feb. 25, 2020, Cannon and an accomplice shot and killed Jaderiss Montreal Taylor, 18, in the 9000 block of South Shrevepark Drive in Shreveport. Cannon, who had been a friend of the victim's, invited Taylor to go shoot a gun and then meet some women.
Surveillance video shows Cannon and his accomplice picking up Taylor in a car. The two men then drove Taylor to a remote location where Cannon and his accomplice shot Taylor six times, killing him.
Cannon's phone was found near Taylor's body, and was found to contain numerous text messages with Cannon and his accomplice planning Taylor's abduction and slaying. The phone also held photos of Cannon holding a weapon matching that used in the slaying, based on shell-casings found at the scene. Cannon, when interviewed, also confessed to the crimes.
Cannon was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Jason Waltman and Courtney N. Ray. He was defended by J. Ransdell Keene.