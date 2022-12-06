LINDEN, Texas -- A Texas man who shot and killed two people then burned their camper with their bodies inside has pleaded guilty to capital murder in Cass County, Texas.
Charles Spraberry entered the murder plea Tuesday in the March 11 deaths of John Thomas Jr. and Jennifer Archer.
Additionally, Spraberry pleaded guilty to charges of assault causing bodily injury - family violence by occlusion (strangulation), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, escape with a deadly weapon and assault on a public servant.
The pleas took place before the Judge Bill Miller, with family members from Thomas’ and Archer’s families present. Miller sentenced Spraberry to life without parole in the capital murder case.
Miller also assessed sentences of 25 years each on the assault and firearms charges, 40 years on the escape and 10 years on the assault. He ordered that all sentences to run consecutive to murder sentence.
Thomas and Archer were shot in the camper in which Thomas was living. After a lengthy investigation, officers recovered the weapon that was used in the murders.
Sprayberry eventually was arrested and jailed in the Cass County Jail. He managed to escape in late August but was arrested in Caddo Parish following a multi-agency manhunt.
After sentencing, one of Thomas’ sisters stated “I don’t want the end of my brother’s life here on earth to be remembered as just this horrific act of violence … but of the grace and mercy. I know God, and even Johnny, are up in Heaven extending to you … and as hard as it is for my human side to say, my heart forgives you.”
One of Archer’s children spoke as well, and she also extended forgiveness to Spraberry.
“I am in awe of the civility that both families have shown during this time. Both the Thomases and the Archers have lost a family member to one of the most brutal acts of violence, yet they all continue to seek peace through God, and they trusted law enforcement and the judicial system to prevail," said Cass County Criminal District Attorney Courtney Shelton.
Shelton also thanked all of the law enforcement officers who assisted in the investigation of these cases – the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety (Highway Patrol, Rangers division, Criminal Investigations division, and crime laboratory), Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, investigators from the Cass County District Attorney’s Office, U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, Atlanta Police Department, Texas Parks & Wildlife Game Wardens, Texas Department of Criminal Justice K-9s and Handlers, Caddo Parish K-9s and handlers, Bossier Parish K-9s and handlers, Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal, and numerous other law enforcement agencies that provided information and assistance in various capacities.
“Without the cooperation and communication of all of these law enforcement agencies, the apprehension and prosecution of Charles Spraberry would not have been possible. I, along with the Thomas and Archer families, sincerely appreciate the diligent effort put forth in bringing swift justice," Shelton said.