SHREVEPORT, La. - Over a week ago, Music Mountain Water published an unofficial statement in a Facebook comment section after the company's CEO was spotted at the U.S. Capitol one day before the Jan. 6 insurrection.
According to Yahoo! News, supporters of President Trump gathered for a pre-rally in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 5. Music Mountain Water's President/CEO Marcus Wren was one of them.
In a Yahoo! News article, Wren commented, "Enlightened patriots will stand up and say, ‘This will not stand,’ and they will be forced to stop it."
While waving a "Don't Tread On Me" flag, Wren also said patriots like them would keep Biden from taking office.
Music Mountain Water published this unofficial statement in a Facebook comment section:
