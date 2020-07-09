FAIRVIEW ALPHA, La. -- Multiple firefighting agencies were needed Thursday afternoon at the scene of a house fire in the Fairview Alpha community in north Natchitoches Parish, Sheriff Stuart Wright said in a news release.
The fire at Tom and Julie Collier's home in the 1100 block of Grappes Bluff Road was reported at 1:40 p.m. Around 3 p.m., more firefighters were called to the scene.
Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District No. 9 received mutual aid from Red River Parish Fire District. Sheriff's deputies also are assisting.
No injuries have been reported, but Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS is staging in the area for medical assistance if needed.
The cause of fire is undetermined at this time.