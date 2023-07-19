MINDEN, La. -- FBI and Minden Police detectives are still investigating letters sent to local businesses the last couple of days.
Minden Police Chief Jared McIver said three more letters were delivered Tuesday, bringing the total to 8.
“If anyone gets one of these letters with the address written in pencil like this, please don’t open it,” said McIver. “There is nothing inside that is of danger to the recipient, but if we can get it before they open it, we may be able to pull DNA off of it where the sender licked it to close the envelope.”
It is not an “anthrax” situation, but the chief said law enforcement is not ready at this time to disclose what is written in the letters, which are all worded the same.
“To share that would affect the investigation,” he said. “We will tell everything as soon as this person is caught. We just need citizens to try to understand and be patient. We will share more when we can.”
McIver said the U.S. Postal Service has been contacted, and Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office is also working with these agencies.
“The envelopes either have a Monroe zip code or a Bossier zip code,” he continued. “No return address and they are written in pencil. If you receive one, please don’t open it and contact Minden Police Department.”
Call 318-371-4226 with information.