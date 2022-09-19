GONZALES, La. - New Orleans native and popular early 2000s rapper Mystikal pleaded not guilty Monday to rape, strangulation, drug and other charges brought by an Ascension Parish grand jury earlier this month.
Michael Lawrence Tyler, who goes by the stage name Mystikal and earned two Grammy nominations for his work, entered the plea at his arraignment in Gonzales.
This early not guilty plea, almost pro forma in most criminal cases, kicks off the pre-trial process as Tyler's defense attorneys will seek to gather what information sheriff's investigators and prosecutors have gathered against him.
Tyler, 51, of Prairieville has been accused in a strange and violent attack July 30 on a woman at his home in a part of the northern Ascension community off Swamp Road.
