SHREVEPORT, La- Members of the NAACP Shreveport chapter elected a new chapter president Monday night. Michael La'fitte II is the new chapter president in Shreveport's NAACP.
Out of the 442 eligible voters, 225 ballots were submitted. La'fitte received a total of 80 votes, winning with 36.4% of the vote.
La'fitte's opponents were Rev. H. Calvin Austin -- who won the first election -- and Rev. Linus Mayes, Austin's second place challenger in the first election.
Austin received 66 votes, or 30% of the vote, and Mayes received 74 votes, or 33.6% of the vote.
RELATED ARTICLE: Shreveport NAACP election leaders riled over national organization's move
RELATED ARTICLE National NAACP nullifies local branch's election
This election comes after the fall's election results were nullified by the National NAACP following an investigation into voter fraud allegations.