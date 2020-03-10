NATCHITOCHES, La. - The city Natchitoches is taking extra precautions when it comes to the coronavirus.
Tuesday, the city and healthcare leaders held a public meeting to discuss their game plan.
Staff at the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center saI’d they are more than prepared for potential COVID-19 patients.
The hospital staff is being proactive with hand sanitizer, tissue, and masks at entrances to the building.
There are even warning signs on the doors that say if you have any of the main symptoms of COVID-19, such as a cough, fever, or difficulty breathing, you should wear a mask.
The brief meeting consisted of medical staff telling people what to do to prevent yourself from getting sick and what to do if you're seeing signs of COVID-19.
"We do have screening in place,” said Sarah Lacour, a Medical Center Vice President. “We have equipment ready to take care of these patients. And we're working closely with our local, state, and federal agencies and following the CDC interim guidelines."
Mayor Lee Posey said they're relying on the medical center, but the city is doing things on its own as well, such as putting soap dispensers in different areas. He says people should not panic, but make sure they're safe from the disease.
"I don't think people should panic, because this is affect all, mostly the older population it appears,” Posey said. “That affects every one of us, parents, grandparents, kids with immune systems that are not what they need to be to fight off this coronavirus. That's what we're concerned about. It affects everybody, no matter how you think."
Officials from Northwestern State University were also at the meeting.
They say custodians are being extra diligent when cleaning. President Chris Maggio also suspended all international travel and study abroad programs for the rest of the semester.
"We have been pushing out information to faculty, staff, and students internally through a message system with education, prevention information and what to do if you have any symptoms of fever, cough and had been out of the country or back from travel," said Carla Walker, a registered nurse and director of health services at NSU.
The Natchitoches Convention and Visitors Bureau is relying on the city and the medical center to make sure everyone's safe as well.
Marketing and Communications Manager Kelli West says despite the epidemic, this should not discourage people to travel.
"We're keeping an eye on the situation,” West said. “Obviously it's of interest and very much in the news right now, but we are encouraging people to continue to travel. You have nothing to worry about at this point. We are expecting you to be cautious and wash your hands and follow all the suggestions."
West says the city is continuing to welcome guests at this time.
Staff at the medical center say there is no cure or treatment for the virus. They can only treat the symptoms. They say they'll make sure to rule out other diseases first before testing for the coronavirus.
If you have questions or concerns about the Coronavirus, contact the Louisiana Department of Health at (855) 523-2652. Their hotline is open Monday through Friday from 8am to 5pm. Visit www.nrmchospital.org for updates and links from the CDC website.