NACOGDOCHES, Texas -- A disaster declaration has been declared for Nacogdoches, Texas, following torrential rainfall that began Wednesday night.
Rainfall estimates put the total at anywhere from 5 to 7 inches.
First responders assisted in 56 rescues, including 42 adults, four children and 10 pets, as the water levels of Banita and Lanana creeks overflowed into downtown and the surrounding neighborhoods.
Water began receding Thursday once the storms passed through. The creek water levels will return to normal over the next few days barring additional storms, city officials said in an afternoon update.
Cleanup and repair efforts are already underway citywide and will continue over the next several weeks. During this time, certain areas may be closed or have limited public access for safety reasons.
With the potential for additional rainfall in the coming days, city officials urge all citizens to be prepared for additional flooding and related issues. Due to the higher than normal water level in Lanana and Banita creeks as well as existing soil saturation, the area remains under heavy risk of flooding if additional rain should fall.
Despite the heavy rainfall, major roadways in Nacogdoches are open.
However, several city parks and trail systems were damage due to the floods. Playgrounds and pavilions at Pecan, Festival and Banita Creek parks will be closed until they can be fully inspected and determined to be safe.
Banita Creek and Lanana Creek Trails are also closed until further notice, pending a safety inspection. Clint Dempsey and Coy Simms Softball Complexes have been underwater since early Thursday morning. As long as the water levels continue to drop, city crews should be able to evaluate them on Friday, but expect them to be closed for at least a week.
Nacogdoches Railroad Depot Museum on Tyler Road sustained flood damage and will be closed through this weekend.
The disaster declaration Mayor Jimmy Mize signed is a formal statement that gives notice a disaster or emergency exceeds a jurisdiction's response and/or recovery capabilities. The declaration process moves through each level of government (county, state, and federal) as resources and capabilities are taxed.
A similar document has also been signed for Nacogdoches County by County Judge Greg Sowell.