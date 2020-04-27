SHREVEPORT, La -- The Shreveport Police Department has released the name of a Shreveport police officer involved in a shooting incident Saturday evening in east Shreveport.
At approximately 3:50 p.m. Saturday, Officer Sparkle Tims arrived on scene of a shots fired call in the 4500 block of Southern Avenue. Once there, she encountered an armed man who reportedly attempted to shoot a female victim during a domestic dispute.
Tims shot the man, identified as 49-year-old Hayward Smith, in the upper body. Smith was arrested and taken to a local hospital.
Smith was charged with attempted second-degree murder.
Tims, hired by the department in 2018, was placed on paid departmental leave by Chief of Police Ben Raymond pending an investigation into the shooting.