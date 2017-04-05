The Caddo Parish Coroner's office has identified a woman whose remains were found in a well late last month.
Using fingerprint comparison, Caddo Parish Sheriff's investigators were able to identity the woman as Catherine Holmes, 59.
RELATED ARTICLE - Police find body of missing Blanchard woman in a well
Holmes' body was found in a water well on property in the 7500 block of Dixie Blanchard Road just after 10 p.m. March 30, after a woman called deputies to say her sister had gone there to cut the grass and was not answering her phone.
Deputies, who had gone to property at least twice that day regarding a civil dispute over property, according to a sheriff's release, continue to investigate the death as homicide.