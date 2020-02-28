SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Police Department on Friday, released the names of two officers involved this week's fatal shooting incident.
Police say just after 9:00 p.m. Tuesday, officers were investigating reports of a robbery on West 75th Street.
RELATED ARTICLE: Robbery suspect killed in officer-involved shooting is identified
Police say Officer Clemmie Porter and Officer Tyler Cheney approached San Juan Thomas,39, in an attempt to speak with him. Officers say Thomas fired multiple shots at the officers and rode away on bicycle. Officers were able to chase Thomas a short distance. Police say he then stopped, turned towards them, and again shot at them with a gun. Officers returned fire at Thomas, hitting him at least once. Thomas was transported to Ochsners LSU Health where he later died.
RELATED ARTICLE: 3 dead in separate shootings; 2 charged with murder
Chief Ben Raymond placed both officers on departmental leave per civil service law.