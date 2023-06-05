SHREVEPORT, La. -- A leader with National Alliance on Mental Illness Louisiana is working to officially expand the mental health organization.
Louisiana has seven official NAMI affiliates in the state but Shreveport-Bossier is not one of them.
"With all of the talent and resources, professional people and wisdom that we have here in Shreveport, coupled with the challenges that this area has with mental illnesses, there's no way we shouldn't be on that on that list," said Nomie Wallace with NAMI Louisiana in Shreveport.
According to NAMI, one in five adults experience mental illness each year.
It will take membership and involvement to get an affiliate in Shreveport Bossier. Two events are happening Monday and Tuesday. (See details below.)
"This is an opportunity for people who may not feel that anybody understands who have a group of people who knows exactly what they're going through and to be able to provide support for each other and to hopefully find other resources they may not know about," said Sarah Sharpe with New Horizons Independent Living Center.