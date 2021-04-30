Narcotics investigation

SHREVEPORT, La - Sheriff Steve Prator and Chief Ben Raymond announced today that the Caddo/Shreveport Narcotics Unit have successfully concluded a lengthy narcotics investigation. With the execution of several search warrants, the unit seized of 60 pounds of Marijuana, $56,070.00 in U.S. currency, and 5 firearms.

The following arrests were made in connection with the investigation:

Johnny Adger III, 37

  • Possession of Schedule I with the Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of a Firearm with a Controlled Dangerous Substance
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Debreyia Gray, 36

  • Possession of Schedule I with the Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of a Firearm with a Controlled Dangerous Substance
1
7
2
6
4

Tags



Load comments