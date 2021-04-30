SHREVEPORT, La - Sheriff Steve Prator and Chief Ben Raymond announced today that the Caddo/Shreveport Narcotics Unit have successfully concluded a lengthy narcotics investigation. With the execution of several search warrants, the unit seized of 60 pounds of Marijuana, $56,070.00 in U.S. currency, and 5 firearms.
The following arrests were made in connection with the investigation:
Johnny Adger III, 37
- Possession of Schedule I with the Intent to Distribute
- Possession of a Firearm with a Controlled Dangerous Substance
- Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
Debreyia Gray, 36
- Possession of Schedule I with the Intent to Distribute
- Possession of a Firearm with a Controlled Dangerous Substance