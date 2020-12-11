NASA celebrates Hubble's 30th anniversary

GREENBELT, Md. - In 2020, the Hubble Space Telescope achieves its 30th year in orbit. Hubble’s unique design, allowing it to be repaired and upgraded with advanced technology by astronauts, has made it one of NASA’s longest-living and most valuable space-based observatories, beaming transformational astronomical images to Earth for decades.
Hubble has fundamentally changed our understanding of the cosmos, and its story — filled with challenges overcome by innovation, determination, and the human spirit — inspires us.
Throughout the year, NASA will celebrate the many ways that Hubble has brought the universe home to Earth with new images, videos, and documentaries, interactive features, social media events, and more.
For more information about upcoming events, visit the NASA website.