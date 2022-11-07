SHREVEPORT, La. - A total lunar eclipse of the Beaver full moon is almost upon us, in what is set to be a spectacular sight for sky-watchers.
KTBS 3 spoke with NASA Scientist Michelle Thaller about Tuesday morning's lunar eclipse.
Lunar eclipses happen only when the moon is full—at these times, our natural satellite is located opposite to the sun, with the Earth aligned in between.
When the moon is full, the side that faces towards our planet is fully illuminated, appearing like a perfect circle in the night sky. The full moon will be visible on the night of Nov. 7-8.
Technically, the moon turns full only at a specific moment in time, which in November will be 6:02 a.m. Eastern Time, or 3:02 Pacific Time, on Nov. 8. However, to most observers, the moon will appear full for around a day centered on this time.
There are several traditional names given to the full moons, depending on the month of the year, which originate from a number of places and historical periods, including Native American, colonial American and European sources.
A full moon that falls in November, for example, is often referred to as the "Beaver Moon"—a name referencing the fact that these animals begin to take shelter in their lodges at this time of year in preparation for the long winter ahead. It is when people would trap beavers in North America to harvest their fur.