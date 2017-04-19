(NASA/CNN) - Stargazers will have the opportunity to see an asteroid fly by the Earth on today.
NASA said the rock is about the size of six football fields and will pass close to Earth.
The asteroid will be more than 1 million miles away and scientists said there's absolutely no chance of a collision.
Smaller asteroids pass within that distance all the time, but it's been 13 years since such a large one came close.
You'll be able to see it with a telescope, or you can watch online.
